Suffolk charity celebrates 25 years of community support
- Published
A charity marking its 25th anniversary supporting black and minority ethnic communities has said it has been "an amazing journey".
The BSC Multicultural Service (BSCMS) in Suffolk has helped people from 50 different nationalities across Suffolk.
Since its creation in 1998, the group were awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2022.
Mojlum Khan said: "We want to leave this town and the county in a better place than we found it."
Formerly the Bangladeshi support centre, the BSCMS was started by volunteers in 1998 and in that time have supported people from 50 different nationalities across Ipswich and Suffolk.
Mojlum Khan, fundraising and development manager said the group started with only a "handful of people".
He said: "Ipswich was becoming very diverse and 25 years ago they could see the town changing and they wanted to ensure that when changes comes... that this change was good for Ipswich and for Suffolk as a whole."
They have a range of groups to support members of the community and helped organise the Suffolk Pita Festival, One Big Multicultural Festival and the Suffolk BME Business Awards.
Mr Khan said: "It's been an amazing journey."
The group aims to support black and minority ethnic communities in Suffolk and 'engage them in social, cultural, educational and recreational activities'.
"We want to leave this town and the county in a better position and a better place than we found it and for future generations we can hand over an amazing and thriving town and county for a future generation then the job's done," Mr Khan added.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830