East Anglia campaigners gather to protest against pylon plans

Campaigners took part in a question and answer session about plans to build pylons in their area
By Maria Veronese & Alex Pope
BBC News, Suffolk

Hundreds of people have gathered to protest against plans to build a 112 mile-long (180km) power line across East Anglia.

The network of pylons, from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex, would carry offshore windfarm-generated electricity.

Campaigners said the power should be carried undersea, far from homes as the huge pylons would be "horrible".

National Grid, said it would boost "home-grown energy security and progress towards net zero".

Residents are unhappy with the size and number of pylons that could be built

Developer ScottishPower plans to bring cables onshore near Aldeburgh.

The line would briefly run underground at the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Essex-Suffolk border.

The firm has previously said running the entire route underground, or offshore, would cause greater disruption and bump the cost up from £793m to £2bn-£4bn.

About 250 campaigners met at Wortham Ling, Suffolk for a question and answer session.

Christine Murton said she has been left "overwhelmed" by the idea of the pylons being built close to her home

Christine Murton, 56, who has lived in the village for 22 years, said: "We're literally living in nature here and now they're going to completely industrialise it, it makes me heartbroken."

She said it will have a "devastating impact on the Waveney Valley and the entire 180km".

"We feel like we're being thrown under the bus here in East Anglia."

Rosie Pearson speaking at the meeting in Wortham Long, Suffolk

Rosie Pearson, from Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk Pylons Action Group, said it was not against offshore wind energy "but it has to be transported in a green way".

She said an offshore grid would be cheaper and cause much less damage but the group did not feel listened to and "if a project goes ahead, we need full compensation".

Annie Murton said the plans were "absolutely disgusting"

Annie Murton, 24, who grew up in the area said: "It's just horrible, this whole area is being completely destroyed by these huge pylons, it's just disgusting it's allowed to be OK."

Karen Fisher from Forncett St Peter, Norfolk, said: "It's destroying the mental health of people who're worried about the effect of having these pylons close by and the effect on nature."

Karen and Nigel Fisher, from Norfolk, strongly oppose the pylon proposals and say they will look terrible carving across the countryside

