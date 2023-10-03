Project aims to 'break cycle of homelessness' in Suffolk
Dozens of people living in temporary accommodation will be helped to "break the cycle of homelessness" as part of a council-funded project.
Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils will offer the residents two-day, skills-based courses on topics like house maintenance and budgeting.
They will be delivered by charity The Stone Foundation.
Babergh councillor Jessie Carter said it would offer "residents a helping hand" on their housing journey.
"The responsibility of running a home for the first time can often feel overwhelming," said Ms Carter, who is from the Green party and is Babergh's cabinet member for housing.
The interactive, pre-tenancy courses will be delivered in small, non-classroom settings.
Participants will be helped to reduce personal debt and learn the everyday responsibilities of running a home.
Ten sessions are planned over the next 12 months, helping up to six residents each time. They will either be living in temporary accommodation or on the Central Suffolk Lettings rent guarantee scheme.
Richard Winch, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for housing and property, said: "Losing your home and having to hit the restart button can shake a person's confidence.
"This initiative can offer some practical skills and knowledge to better navigate running a home and its challenges."
Rob Morris, chair of the trustees of The Stone Foundation, said while there were many reasons people could not sustain a tenancy a "lack of knowledge and understanding and/or emotional distress or immaturity undoubtedly have a huge impact".
The charity was set up in 2015 to help people moving on from supported housing to gain confidence and life skills.
Since then it has also taken over the lease and management of shared houses and self-contained flats in Ipswich, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Lowestoft.
