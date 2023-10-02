Ellough residents asked for views on incinerator plans
A company hoping to build an incineration plant with a 36m (118ft) chimney has applied to a district council for an environmental permit.
VC Cooke wants to build the plant next to its waste operation at Ellough, Suffolk. The county council has already granted it planning permission.
East Suffolk Council has opened a public consultation on the permit.
Council leader Caroline Topping said she hoped this would help "address any concerns" felt by "local residents".
The proposed plant will incinerate refuse derived from fuel (RDF) from VC Cooke's waste operations. RDF is a type of waste which cannot be recycled and is currently sent to landfill, the company said in its application.
The facility will receive up to 24,369 tonnes of waste a year and produce energy for neighbouring sites.
Ms Topping said: "The planning application for the plant has already been approved by Suffolk County Council and there is now an opportunity for residents to find out more about the environmental permit by attending a drop-in session, hosted by East Suffolk's environmental protection team."
