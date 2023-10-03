Ed Sheeran spotted pulling pints for Ipswich Town fans
Ed Sheeran has swapped performing in front of thousands of fans each night on his US tour for pulling pints at a football club.
The global star was spotted behind the bar at Ipswich Town football club ahead of their clash with Hull City.
Earlier in the day he had returned to his former school, Thomas Mills High in Framlingham, near Woodbridge in Suffolk, to perform to pupils.
Ipswich Town fan Daisy Hendry said Sheeran was "lovely and smiling".
Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham and has a home in the area, is currently on a three-week break from his US stadium tour.
A Tractor Boys fan, he has been a regular visitor to the Championship side's Portman Road home and has sponsored the club's football shirt for three seasons.
Ms Hendry said the singer served her a drink and was behind the bar for about 15 minutes.
The season ticket holder of 23 years said it was the first time she had bumped into him at the stadium.
"It just happened he was in the stand I sit in," said Ms Hendry.
"It definitely wasn't what I was expecting when I went into the ground this evening.
"He was lovely and smiling and is ready for automatic promotion.
"I was shocked, but apart from a couple of security, he was happy walking around behind the bar and having photos with people at the end."
