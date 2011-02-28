Driver in fatal M3 crash near Camberley 'left scene'
- Published
Police want to trace the driver of a car involved in an accident in which a man in his 60s died when his vehicle caught fire on the M3 in Surrey.
The driver of the red Mazda RX8 left the scene of the accident, between junction three at Lightwater and junction four at Frimley, on Sunday.
The man who died was driving a yellow Citroen, which left the carriageway and crashed into an embankment.
He died at the scene of the crash, which happened at 0820 GMT.
Surrey Police said a third car, a grey BMW, was also involved.
The M3 southbound carriageway near Camberley was closed for several hours while an investigation into the collision was carried out.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.