A 67-year-old man has been arrested after a car hit a man using a speed gun in Surrey.

Police said the Lexus struck the volunteer, who is in his 70s, outside the Royal British Legion Club in Northway, Guildford.

The car then continued half on the pavement and road for about 25m (82ft) before it stopped and the motorist got out and went into the club.

Officers said the victim was not hurt but it "could have been a lot worse".

A 67-year-old man from Guildford, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been bailed until 28 June.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident on 5 May.