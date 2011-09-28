Several new leads are being followed up by police investigating the theft of a rhinoceros head from a Surrey museum.

Detectives have received about 20 calls, texts and emails since an appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch programme.

They believe the burglary at Haslemere Educational Museum in May was part of a wider criminal operation dealing in the lucrative trade in rhinoceros horns.

CCTV of three men who visited the museum two days before the theft was shown during the broadcast last week.

Rhinoceros horns are a popular ingredient in some alternative medicines.

The head was taken in a break-in in the early hours of 27 May.