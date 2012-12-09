Deepcut Barracks housing development consultation begins
Residents and businesses in Surrey are being asked for their views on plans to build 1,200 homes on the site of the Princess Royal Barracks at Deepcut.
A planning application for the site was lodged with Surrey Heath Borough Council last month.
Proposals for the 117-hectare site include housing, open space, access roads, a primary school and some shops.
The public consultation begins on Monday for six weeks, with a decision to be taken by the council next spring.
The site is being released by the MoD following a national review of training that was prompted by the deaths of four soldiers in unclear circumstances at the Surrey army base.
Privates Sean Benton, Cheryl James, Geoff Gray and James Collinson all died from gunshot wounds between 1995 and 2002.
A coroner recorded a verdict of suicide for Pte Benton, but the inquests into the other three returned open verdicts.