Family plea over missing Surrey teenager
The family of a 15-year-old Surrey girl who has been missing for more than two weeks have urged her to return home.
Sophie Nynan left her house in Westcott on the evening of 30 March and has not been in touch with her family since.
Surrey Police said the youngster had links to Croydon, south London, and was thought to have been last spotted at Redhill railway station on 30 March.
In a statement her family said they were "incredibly worried about Sophie and are desperate to hear from her".
They continued: "We are again urging her to please come home - you are not in any trouble and we just want to make sure that you are safe. We feel a great sense of sadness waking up every morning without you being here."
Det Insp Martin Stables said: "It is now two weeks since Sophie Nynan last made contact with her family. I would urge anyone who may have information about where she is or has been over the last fortnight to make contact with the police immediately."