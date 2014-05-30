Two held on suspicion of murder after toddler's death
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a one-year-old girl.
Staff at St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, alerted police after the toddler, from Egham, was admitted with serious injuries on Wednesday.
Surrey Police said the girl was transferred to St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London, but died on Thursday afternoon.
A 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are currently in police custody.
'Extremely tragic'
The two, from Egham, are also being held on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and child neglect.
A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of the death of the child, who was said to have been approaching her second birthday.
Det Ch Insp Mark Preston, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: "The death of such a young child is extremely tragic and officers are currently carrying out a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injuries she sustained.
"Two people are currently in custody and inquiries are ongoing at this time."