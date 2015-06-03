Horley hall arson suspect CCTV footage released
CCTV footage of a man carrying a container before and after a fire partially destroyed a community hall in Horley has been released by police.
Strawson Community Hall, in Albert Road, in Horley, was deliberately set alight at about 01:00 BST on 18 May.
Surrey Police said the footage, filmed nearby, showed a man walking along Albert Road from the A23 with what "appears to be a container".
The force has appealed for any witnesses to contact officers.
Det Con Gill De'Voreaux said: "What we need is anybody who used any of those roads that night to come forward, no matter how insignificant you might think any detail you have is.
"The images show that there were two people that entered the road two minutes before the suspect arrived, if you are either of those people I'd ask that you come forward with anything you may have seen."