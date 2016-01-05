Hindhead NHS dentist admits 'double charge' fraud
A dentist accused of conning the NHS out of hundreds of thousands of pounds over a six-year period has admitted fraud charges.
Mark Walewski is said to have made almost £223,000 charging patients for treatment and then billing the NHS for the same work between 2006 and 2012.
The 68-year-old, who ran the New Dental Surgery, in Hindhead, Surrey, had an NHS contract worth £340,000.
He pleaded guilty to four fraud charges at Guildford Crown Court on Monday.
NHS Protect, which works to safeguard NHS staff and resources from crime, said it uncovered the fraud after questioning Walewski's patients.
A spokesman said the scam could have involved 6,000 payment claims.
Ferrari sportscar
The admitted offences include two counts of obtaining money transferred by deception and two counts of fraud by abuse of position.
Seventeen others fraud charges are to remain on file.
When police arrived at Walewski's Churt home near Farnham, following his arrest in 2012 a Ferrari and a Lotus were photographed at the property.
Walewski was bailed to appear at Guildford Crown Court for sentencing on 1 February.