Epsom Derby 2016: Hats and fascinators for Ladies' Day

  • 4 June 2016

Thousands of elegant, fashionable racegoers have spent the day at Epsom Downs Racecourse for a classic day's racing on Ladies' Day.

Many were competing to win the much sought after Style Award, with judges saying the standard was "especially high this year".

The former cyclist turned jockey and Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton was among those dressed up for the occasion, along with the gold medal-winning Olympic heptathlete Denise Lewis.

The big race of the day was the Investec Oaks, won by Minding, who was trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore.

The world-famous horse-racing event continues on Saturday with the Investec Derby.

Image caption Even the men looked dashing on Ladies' Day
Image caption Retired jockey Hayley Turner (left) and former cyclist turned jockey Victoria Pendleton
Image caption Racegoers were not put off by the unseasonal weather
Image caption Katherine Wheatley, from Surrey, (second right) won the Investec Ladies Style Award
Image caption The big race of the day was the Investec Oaks, won by Minding
Image caption Hats and fascinators were the order of the day
Image caption Racegoers turned Epsom into a riot of colour on Ladies' Day
Image caption These ladies kept warm with bubbles inside a bus
Image caption The world-famous horse-racing event continues on Saturday with the Investec Derby

