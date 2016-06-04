Thousands of elegant, fashionable racegoers have spent the day at Epsom Downs Racecourse for a classic day's racing on Ladies' Day.
Many were competing to win the much sought after Style Award, with judges saying the standard was "especially high this year".
The former cyclist turned jockey and Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton was among those dressed up for the occasion, along with the gold medal-winning Olympic heptathlete Denise Lewis.
The big race of the day was the Investec Oaks, won by Minding, who was trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore.
The world-famous horse-racing event continues on Saturday with the Investec Derby.