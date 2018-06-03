Surrey

Vehicle deliberately driven at man in Hersham

A man has suffered serious injuries after a vehicle was deliberately driven at him in a village.

He was targeted in the Longmore Road area of Hersham, in Surrey, at about 19:45 BST on Saturday. Police said they were treating it as a serious assault.

The victim has undergone surgery for the injuries he suffered and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

In an appeal for witnesses, officers have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

