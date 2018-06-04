Image copyright AFP / Getty Image caption Jason Puncheon arrived at court walking with the aid of crutches following a match injury

Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has admitted lashing out at nightclub doorman with his belt.

Puncheon, 31, appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court for the start of his trial, but changed his plea.

The footballer, of The Warren in Kingswood, Surrey, admitted a public order offence from 17 December near the Mishiko bar on Church Street, Reigate.

A further charge of assault by beating was dropped after no evidence was offered by the prosecution.