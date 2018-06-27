Image caption Mercer's Lake is a disused old quarry pit

A man who died at a lake in Surrey has been named as 31-year-old Edward Savage.

Mr Savage was seen struggling in the water at Mercer's Lake on Nutfield Marsh Road, Nutfield, near Redhill, at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

His body was recovered from the bottom of the lake by a team of specialist divers following a three-hour search.

The Surrey coroner's office said Mr Savage's time of death had been recorded as 21:33.

Surrey Police said his death was being treated as unexplained, but was not suspicious.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Image copyright Specialist Group International Image caption The search for Mr Savage followed reports he had been seen struggling in the water

Surrey Police said it had received a number of calls earlier on Monday about youths swimming in the lake and behaving in an anti-social manner.

Mercer's Lake is a disused old quarry pit.

Aqua Sports Company, which operates at the lake, said: "We are extremely saddened to hear of these tragic circumstances unconnected to our activities and we will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to establish exactly what happened.

"Our thoughts go out to all those affected by Monday's events and we again urge everyone to keep safety as their number one priority when near water."