Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ahmed Hassan was jailed for life after being convicted of attempted murder

Counter-terror training will be rolled out to social workers in Surrey, in the wake of a review into the Parsons Green Tube bomb attack.

Surrey County Council and police were criticised for failings in a Home Office report following the attack.

Council leader David Hodge says 120 managers will now deliver counter-terror training to staff.

This will be rolled out over the next two months, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Extra training for council workers was one of the recommendations in the review.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, was jailed for life for planting a bomb on a Tube train, injuring 51 people at Parsons Green on 15 September 2017.

He was convicted of attempted murder and told to serve at least 34 years.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Hassan left his bomb in the carriage and left the train

Hassan had arrived in the UK in October 2015 as an unaccompanied child migrant and was placed in the care of the county council.

He was living with foster carers in Sunbury at the time of the attack.

Errors outlined in the review include failing to take into account the full risks to the public posed by his suspected mental health problems, failing to bring in a national de-radicalisation expert and an apparent lack of a plan to closely monitor the teenager's progress.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Hodge said: "We have delivered the Home Office WRAP training (Workshop to Raise the Awareness of Prevent) to 120 managers.

"They have now received Home Office accreditation to enable them to deliver the training to their respective teams.

"The roll out of the training will be completed within the next two months."