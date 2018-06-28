Surrey

Body and hazardous substances found in Fetcham home

  • 28 June 2018
A man's body and a number of hazardous materials have been discovered after strong smells were reported coming out of a house.

The body was found at the property in Elmer Mews, Fetcham, just after 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated but there are no other reported injuries.

The death of the man in his 20s is being treated as unexplained, Surrey Police said.

A spokesman added: "There is not believed to be any third party involvement at this stage."

The victim's next of kin have been informed.

Elmer Mews remains closed and there is a cordon between Cobham Road and Hawks Hill off Guildford Road while emergency services are at the scene.

