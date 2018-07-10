Woking woman, 84, attacked by burglar dies
- 10 July 2018
An 84-year-old woman who was attacked by a burglar has died.
Joyce Burgess was attacked and her handbag stolen by a man who broke into her home in Loop Road, Woking, at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.
She was seriously injured and taken to hospital where she died on Tuesday, Surrey Police said.
The suspect, described as white, with light brown hair in a "curtains" style, of slim build and up to 6ft (1.83cm) tall, fled a white vehicle.