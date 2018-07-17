Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Scott Wilkinson's body was found in the River Thames on Thursday 28 July 2016

Four men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was pulled from the River Thames in Surrey nearly two years ago.

Police believe Scott Wilkinson, 48, was killed on "Donkey Island" near Sunbury Lock, where he had been fishing.

His body was found nearby in Walton-on-Thames on 28 July 2016. Post-mortem tests found he died from a head injury.

Three of the men are being questioned on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to rob and theft of a motorcycle.

The fourth man is being held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.