Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Scott Wilkinson's body was found in the River Thames on 28 July 2016

Three men have been charged with the murder of a 48-year-old man whose body was pulled from the River Thames.

Scott Wilkinson's body was found in Walton-on-Thames on 28 July 2016.

Police said Shane Crawt, 19, of Ashford, Surrey, Lenny Crawt, 18, of Kirkham, Lancashire, and Charlie Smith, 23, of no fixed address, have been charged with murder.

They are also charged with the theft of a motorcycle and will appear at Staines Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The force said a 46-year-old who was arrested will face no further action.