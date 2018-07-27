Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The theme park attractions will be closed all day on Friday

Chessington World of Adventures will be closed all day because of a water shortage caused by a burst main.

The theme park apologised for the "frustrating" news in a statement, but said it had made the decision for "the health and safety" of guests.

The burst main has been affecting homes and businesses near the park, in Surrey, since 03:00 BST.

Tickets booked for Friday can be used at Thorpe Park and Legoland, the park added.

Thames Water said it was "really sorry to those who have been affected by a burst water main in Chessington".

It was working to "get everything back to normal as quickly as possible" by re-routing the network, the firm added.