Surrey

Chessington theme park closed because of burst main

  • 27 July 2018
Safari Skyway ride at Chessington World of Adventures Theme Park Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The theme park attractions will be closed all day on Friday

Chessington World of Adventures will be closed all day because of a water shortage caused by a burst main.

The theme park apologised for the "frustrating" news in a statement, but said it had made the decision for "the health and safety" of guests.

The burst main has been affecting homes and businesses near the park, in Surrey, since 03:00 BST.

Tickets booked for Friday can be used at Thorpe Park and Legoland, the park added.

Thames Water said it was "really sorry to those who have been affected by a burst water main in Chessington".

It was working to "get everything back to normal as quickly as possible" by re-routing the network, the firm added.

Related Topics