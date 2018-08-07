Image copyright EPA Image caption Health warnings have been issued during this summer's heatwave

Two toddlers left alone in a hot vehicle in a supermarket car park were rescued by members of the public, police have said.

People who saw the children, aged one and two, managed to open the doors to get them out, officers said.

After Monday's rescue in Morrison's car park in Reigate, Surrey Police posted on Facebook: "The potential risk is as serious as they come."

Officers said the toddlers' parent was a doctor.

Police who posted on the Reigate and Banstead Beat Facebook page said members of the public gave the children water and cooled them down.

NHS health warnings

"The outcome of this incident could have been much much worse had action not have been taken.

"This coupled with the fact that the 'parent' was a doctor and the act of leaving pets and children in hot vehicles is all over the public domain in the media etc, it is worrying that this incident occurred in the first place," officers wrote.

Temperatures in Reigate have reached 30C this week, according to BBC Weather data.

Health warnings have been issued during this summer's heatwave, with NHS "Beat the Heat" information advising that cars can get hot and to avoid closed spaces.