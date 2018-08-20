Image caption On one occasion, shop staff called police

Parents have been leaving groups of children unattended in a Surrey toy shop while they go off shopping or to the dentist, it has been claimed.

Matthew West of Miwk in Reigate has put an appeal on Facebook asking parents to stop treating his business like a child-minding service.

On one occasion, he called police about children left for two hours to find their mother was in Croydon, he said.

Surrey Police have not yet commented to the BBC.

'Past closing time'

On Facebook, Mr West wrote: "Nobody is watching your kids. We have a tough enough time looking after our own."

He added: "We're not unreasonable here. We get regular kids popping in after school or during the holidays to browse and kill some time. We're fine with that.

"But we are not a child-minding service. Knowingly leaving your kids in a shop while you do something else is not fair on them or us."

He said staff understood people liked to browse but the business had been used as extended childcare by people who were not customers and did not intend to buy anything.

Some parents had failed to collect children by closing time, resulting in shop workers staying late to watch children aged between seven and 12, he added.