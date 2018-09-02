Surrey

Wrong way Woking driver, 87, failed Surrey Police eye test

  • 2 September 2018
Wrong way driver Image copyright Twitter: @SurreyRoadCops
Image caption The elderly motorist was stopped by police and given a roadside eyesight test

An 87-year-old motorist was stopped by police for driving the wrong way down the road - and then failed an eye test.

A police car was forced to take evasive action when the man drove the wrong way after pulling out from a junction on to the A3 in Surrey earlier.

He was stopped and given a roadside eyesight test, which he failed as he could only read a number plate from 7.3m away. The minimum distance is 20m.

Surrey Police said he voluntarily surrendered his driving licence.

The man, from Woking, was also reported for two driving offences.

