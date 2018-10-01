Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption An air ambulance arrived at the scene after the carriageway was closed

Nine people have been injured, two seriously, in a crash involving a minibus and a transit van on the M25.

The road was closed to allow an air ambulance to land on the carriageway after the crash at about 01:30 BST, close to junction 12 at Staines.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, Surrey Police said.

Drivers faced continuing delays after the motorway being re-opened at 09:30 BST after the anti-clockwise stretch was partially closed during rush hour.

The force said the closure of the carriageway had been necessary to clear a fuel spillage and for the crash to be investigated.

Air passengers travelling from Gatwick or Heathrow airports were also warned to plan "significant extra time".