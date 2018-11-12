Image caption An armed group of men reportedly attacked another group of men.

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after six men were injured in a social club brawl.

An armed gang of 13 men descended on the Forman Institute in Blindley Heath, near East Grinstead, on 7 November, in what police believe may have been a feud between biker gangs.

Przemyslaw Piwonia, 40, from the Manor Park area of Slough, faces six counts of GBH, among other charges.

Seven people were injured in the attack, six seriously.

The victims were aged between 20 and 62, and two of them remain in hospital in a serious, but stable, condition.

Mr Piwonia is also charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, one of violent disorder and one of possessing an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Staines Magistrates' Court later.

Surrey Police officers are still looking for a number of other people in connection with the attack, and have appealed for anybody who can assist their investigation to come forward.

Insp Dan Gutierrez, borough commander for Tandridge, previously confirmed a biker gang feud was one of "a number of theories and hypotheses" being considered.