Image copyright Surrey County Council Image caption Council leader David Hodge is standing down

The leader of a council that has been plagued by funding issues has announced he is standing down.

Councillor David Hodge used his resignation speech to hit out at a lack of government funding.

He said the authority's role in providing services had been made more difficult because of circumstances beyond its control.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has not yet commented to the BBC.

Councils had lost £16bn in funding since 2009 and Surrey had lost £230m, he said.

In his speech, Mr Hodge said local government had gone through challenging times but Surrey had achieved a great deal, adding: "I feel - with the county firmly fixed on an exciting new vision for the future - now is the right time for me to stand aside."

He said the Surrey Conservative group had reduced costs by £540m over the past eight years and was on target to save a further £106m this year.

But he added: "Our task has been made continuously more difficult for us by circumstances beyond our control."

Accountants warned in September that Surrey would not have sufficient reserves to meet a funding gap unless it acted.

The Conservative-run council was accused last year of agreeing an alleged "sweetheart" funding deal with the government after it planned a 15% council tax hike.

At the time, Downing Street said all conversations between the government and Surrey had been "entirely appropriate".

Mr Hodge told the full council meeting on Tuesday he would step down on 11 December.