Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Staff working in the store were left "shaken but unharmed"

Thieves used a truck to smash the front of a supermarket, then attempted to rip out a safe.

Police said the raiders reversed the vehicle through the entrance doors at Sainsbury's in Staines just after 01:30 GMT, causing "significant damage".

They then attempted to tie a rope attached to the truck around the safe but eventually left empty-handed.

Officers said staff working in the store at the time were shaken but unhurt.

Image copyright Surrey Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Police said the offenders drove off in the truck which was later found burnt out

Surrey Police said a burnt out truck was found nearby a short time later. It is believed another vehicle may also have been involved in the raid.

Detectives appealed to anyone who was in The Causeway between 01:30 and 02:00 GMT to come forward.