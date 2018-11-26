Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Police were called to the M25 between junctions 14 and 13 at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday

A motorcyclist assaulted a driver who had suffered a medical episode and crashed into other cars on the M25.

Police had been called to deal with what some motorists thought was a "drunk driver" between junction 14 for Heathrow and junction 13 for Staines at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday.

The car hit other vehicles before stopping on the hard shoulder.

Police said the motorcyclist then pulled over and attacked the victim, in his 40s, who had in fact fallen ill.

He is still being treated in hospital. Witnesses are being asked to come forward.