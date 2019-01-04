Image caption Police and paramedics were called to Horsley station

A man has been stabbed to death in front of horrified passengers on board a train in Surrey.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the man was stabbed on board the 12:58 Guildford to London Waterloo service.

An eyewitnesses has told the BBC that there was a "vicious fight" on a London-bound service.

The train is currently being held at Horsley railway station, in the village of East Horsley, and emergency services remain at the scene.

Officers have launched a search for a murder suspect in the surrounding area.

'Incredibly frightening'

It is believed the offender left the train at Clandon railway station.

Police said a number of officers were now in the Clandon area trying to find the man responsible.

A BTP spokesman said the victim suffered a fatal stab wound.

Det Supt Gary Richardson said it was a "shocking and violent attack which took place on board a train in broad daylight".

He said it was an "incredibly frightening" incident for passengers on the train.

Police believe the suspect and victim boarded the train at London Road at 13:01 GMT.

He said: "We would encourage who was on this train to come forward regardless of whether or not they think they can help."

No arrests have been made.

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews were called to the station at about 13:30 and were joined by police and the Surrey Air Ambulance.

A statement issued by the ambulance trust said: "Despite the best efforts of everyone, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Rail services are suspended between Guildford and Effingham Junction.

South Western Trains have tweeted that the line towards Waterloo is blocked.

A statement on the SWT website said: "We have been informed that the police are dealing with an incident between Clandon and Horsley.

"Until the police have carried out their investigations the line between Guildford towards Effingham Junction is currently blocked."

Replacement bus services are being brought in.