Image caption Police and paramedics were called to Horsley station

The suspect being sought for the stabbing of a man on a train in Surrey has been arrested, British Transport Police say.

A 51-year-old man died after suffering multiple knife wounds during a "vicious fight" on board a Guildford to London train on Friday afternoon.

He was killed in front of his 14-year-old son.

The victim and the attacker both got on the train at London Road station in Guildford at about 13:00 GMT.

Police believe the pair were not known to each other.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan told BBC Breakfast: "I can confirm this morning that we have arrested who we believe to be the suspect in relation to this violent offence and also another person involved as well.

"Those arrests have taken place in an address in the Surrey area this morning."

Mr O'Callaghan described the sequence of events detectives know to have taken place on the train.

'Unprovoked violent attack'

He said: "We now know from enquiries we've been doing overnight and from witnesses that the two men were involved in a verbal discussion, that discussion lasted three to four minutes.

"It moved through one carriage from where they first boarded into another carriage, and that argument escalated to the unprovoked violent attack that sadly resulted in the death."

Mr O'Callaghan also said detectives are confident with the arrests they have made and no-one else was being sought in connection with the killing at this time.

You may also be interested in: