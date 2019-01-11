Police were at the scene "within minutes" of the alleged attempted child abduction

The case against a man charged with the attempted abduction of a young girl at a Christmas fair has been dropped.

Police were called to Egham Christmas Fair in Surrey on 8 December after a man allegedly tried to lure a child with sweets and toys.

Arkadiusz Madraszek, of Egham, was arrested shortly after the allegation was made, Surrey Police said.

The case against him was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service due to a lack of evidence.