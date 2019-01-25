Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there would be an increased presence in the area

An 18-year-old man has "potentially life-changing" injuries after he was stabbed in the chest and leg in a suspected murder attempt.

Officers were called to East Surrey Hospital at 23:30 GMT on Wednesday when he arrived with injuries.

Surrey Police believes he was attacked in the Woodlands Road area of Earlswood, near Redhill.

Three teenagers, aged 16, 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have since been released on bail, police said.

The victim has been moved to a different hospital where he was said to be in a stable condition.

Police said there would be an increased presence in the area of the attack as officers seek to establish more details.

Det Insp Jackie Elkins added: "While clearly a shocking incident, I want to be reassure the community that these men knew each other and there is no wider risk to the general public.

"I would ask people who may know these men not to speculate publicly, but instead to contact us to help us build a picture of who they are and why this has happened."