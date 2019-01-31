Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Five people died in the blast at the Horse & Groom on 5 October 1974

The inquest into the deaths of five people killed in the 1974 Guildford pub bombings will be resumed.

Five people were killed and 65 others were injured when the IRA blew up two pubs in the Surrey town.

The Guildford Four were wrongly convicted in and jailed for 15 years, before being released in 1989.

Surrey Coroner Richard Travers said: "This case is not of such antiquity that it should be considered ancient history."

Handing down his decision at Woking Coroner's Court, Mr Travers said some witnesses had died which presented "serious challenges".

But he said the clientele in the pubs was young at the time and would be now in their 60s and 70s.

No date has yet been set for the inquest to resume.

Image caption A memorial plaque to the five people killed

Soldiers Ann Hamilton, 19, Caroline Slater, 18, William Forsyth, 18, and John Hunter, 17, as well as plasterer Paul Craig, 21, died following the first blast at the Horse and Groom on 5 October 1974.

Another bomb at a second pub also exploded but there were no injuries.

Paul Hill, Gerry Conlon, Patrick Armstrong and Carole Richardson - known as the Guildford Four - were wrongly convicted of the attacks in what is considered one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice.

Mr Travers said the attacks "still matter" to the people who died and the people of Guildford and added that "the deceased, the families and the public are entitled to hear matters formally in open court".

He said the inquest would not make material determination inconsistent with the not guilty outcomes for the Guildford Four.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inquest proceedings opened in 1974 but never concluded

A four-man IRA unit known as the "Balcombe Street gang" claimed responsibility for the attacks in 1976 but were not charged.

Over the years it has been disputed how many members were in the unit - a court transcript suggested up to 20.

In total, 11 people were wrongly convicted after the attacks which also saw the Maguire Seven jailed on explosives charges - all 11 eventually had their convictions quashed.