Image copyright Google Image caption The man was declared dead at the scene of the crash

A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car in a Surrey high street.

The man, in his 60s, was struck by a silver Mazda in Banstead High Street, close to Waitrose and Subway, at 18:30 GMT on Friday, Surrey Police said.

He was declared dead at the scene, and his family have been informed, officers said.

Surrey Police said it was keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or may have footage from the location in the moments leading up to it.