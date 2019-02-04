Image caption Jonathan King asked the police and crime panel to request the commissioner's resignation

DJ Jonathan King has called for Surrey's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) to resign over the handling of his complaint against the force.

King, 74, whose trial collapsed in June last year, said Conservative PCC David Munro "should go now".

Surrey Police has apologised for failings in its investigation into allegations of historical sex abuse.

The commissioner's office said it could not comment while an independent review of police failings was ongoing.

King denied 23 sexual assault charges against teenage boys, alleged to have happened between 1970 and 1988. He was told he would face no further action after the case collapsed.

He sent a written question to Surrey's police and crime panel, held at Surrey County Council County Hall, asking: "Will the PCP [Police and Crime Panel] please request to PCC Munro that he resigns his post with immediate effect?"

Independent panel member Bryan Cross responded that the panel "does not have the power to request or enforce a resignation".

Image caption David Munro is a former chairman at Surrey County Council

King, an ex-pop star and producer for acts including Genesis, was released from jail in 2005 after serving half of a seven year jail term for abusing underage boys between 1983 and 1989.

He was previously found guilty at the Old Bailey in 2001 of sex offences against five youngsters aged 14 and 15.

Speaking after the meeting, King said: "I think [Mr] Munro should go now. I don't think he should be selecting the next chief constable."

He posed for a photograph outside the council chamber holding a sheet of paper reading: "Munro most go".

A spokesperson for the office of the police and crime commissioner said Mr Munro had commissioned "a thorough independent review to establish the full facts around the disclosure failures in this case".