Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Sean Moore, Jack Williams and Cary Searle are wanted for questioning by Surrey Police

Pictures of three suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder have been released.

An 18-year-old man suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries in a stabbing in Potters Way, Reigate, on 29 January.

Surrey Police said it wanted to track three people seen leaving the area.

The force named Jack Williams, 27, and Cary Searle, 19, both from Horley, and Sean Moore, 16, of Eastbourne, East Sussex.

Getaway car

The attack happened just before 13:30 GMT in the residential street on the outskirts of the town, near Earlswood.

Police found a stolen, burnt-out Audi A4, believed to have been used as a getaway car, in Rutherwick Close, in nearby Horley.

They say the victim, from Redhill, has since been discharged from hospital.

Mr Williams is 6ft 2in (188cm) tall, of normal build and has ginger hair; Mr Searle is 6ft (183cm), skinny, with light brown hair, and Mr Moore is 5ft 7in (152cm), with black hair, police said.