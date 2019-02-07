Image caption Mr Pencille denied murdering 51-year-old Lee Pomeroy

A man has denied stabbing a passenger to death on board a train.

Darren Pencille, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering Lee Pomeroy on a Guildford to London service on 4 January.

Mr Pomeroy, 51, suffered nine stab wounds when he was attacked on the day before his birthday near Horsley, Surrey.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple stab wounds including an injury to his neck.

Mr Pencille also denied a charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

Chelsea Mitchell, 27, of Willbury Road, Farnham, has denied assisting an offender by helping Mr Pencille to leave the scene and change his appearance.

A trial date has been set for 24 June.