Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked by a man who had got out of a vehicle in London Road, Ewell

Two men have been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in the road.

The victim, in her 30s, was attacked by a man who had got out of a vehicle in London Road, Ewell, at 15:00 GMT, Surrey Police said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of murder and the other on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Ch Insp Michael Hodder said it was a "tragic and shocking incident" and police believed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Mr Hodder said a "woman has lost her life after being attacked in broad daylight".

He added: "We realise there will be a number of questions about what has happened which we will try to answer when we can and would ask the public not to speculate.

"We have a number of officers in the area to both investigate and support the community following this attack which we believe would have been witnessed by a number of people."