Image caption The bus hit a tree in Balcombe

Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus hit a tree near Brighton.

The double decker was being used as a rail replacement service during a £67m upgrade of the Brighton Main Line and was carrying seven passengers, according to the operator Go Ahead.

Paramedics treated one person for a knee injury and another for a facial injury before taking them to hospital.

The bus company says the bus had to veer off the road to avoid another bus travelling in the opposite direction.

However, parent company Go Ahead said the bus was being operated by Go Ahead London and it could not comment further.

The BBC has approached Go Ahead London for comment.

Sussex Police said the crash happened in Balcombe on the B2036 close to the junctions with Newlands and Bramble Mead, at about 09:00 GMT.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said two patients, one with a knee injury and one with a facial injury were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to East Surrey Hospital.

Thousands of commuters are facing major disruption until Sunday during work on the the Brighton Main Line, which rail bosses have said is to "improve reliability".

The closure has been timed with half-term as fewer passengers are expected.