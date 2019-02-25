Lingfield 'hit-and-run' crash kills cyclist
- 25 February 2019
A cyclist has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Surrey.
The crash happened at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday in Lingfield Common Road at the junction with Cobham Close in Lingfield.
The male cyclist died at the scene. Surrey Police are trying to trace the driver of a Toyota Hilux, which failed to stop after the collision.
The force is urging witnesses, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to come forward.