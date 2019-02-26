Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Geoff Gray was found with two gunshot wounds to his head

The father of a soldier found shot dead at Deepcut barracks has spoken of how the "place where he should have been safe" had "let him down so tragically".

Pte Geoff Gray, 17, was found with two gunshot wounds to his head on 17 September 2001 after he had been on guard duty at the Surrey base.

His father, also called Geoff, told the opening of a fresh inquest that his son had been "living the dream".

He had "no depression" or money or girl troubles, Woking Coroner's Court heard.

The hearing was told that fellow soldiers had said to Mr Gray at the funeral of his son: "Don't let this lie, it could be one of us next."

Mr Gray recalled how one or two of them said "they had passed the spot where [his son] was eventually found and he was not there".

He said the recruits looked "uncomfortable" and appeared unable to speak freely as there "always seemed to be an officer within earshot".

In 2002, a coroner recorded an open verdict in the first inquest into the death of Pte Gray, from Seaham, County Durham, but who lived in Hackney, London, from the age of five,

The new inquest is happening because Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC said he was satisfied fresh evidence had come to light.

Opening the hearing, coroner Peter Rook QC said: "The relevant facts will be investigated again. I stress this will be a full, thorough and fresh investigation."

The inquest, which does not have a jury, is expected to hear from 91 witnesses and is listed to last until early May.

Pte Gray was one of four young soldiers to die at Princess Royal Barracks, Deepcut, between 1995 and 2002 amid claims of bullying and abuse.

Privates Sean Benton, 20, Cheryl James, 18, and James Collinson, 17, also died from gunshot wounds at the base.