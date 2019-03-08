Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Scott Wilkinson was "savagely" attacked while fishing on "Donkey Island"

Two teenage brothers have been convicted of murdering a fisherman on an island in the River Thames.

Shane Crawt, 19, and Lenny Crawt, 18, were found guilty of killing 48-year-old Scott Wilkinson, who suffered "catastrophic head injuries" when he was attacked near Sunbury Lock in Surrey on 27 July 2016.

Their cousin, Charlie Smith, 24, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Guildford Crown Court heard the trio boasted they "killed someone tonight".

Mr Wilkinson had been camping in an area known as "Donkey Island" when he was attacked.

Prosecutors said that Mr Wilkinson's medical heart monitor recorded an increased heart rate, which was "potentially consistent with an adrenaline drive caused by the attack" at around 23:20 GMT.

At around 02:30 GMT the following day the readings were "inconsistent with life," the Crown Prosecution Service said.

His body was found floating in the water near his tent.

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Shane Crawt, left, his brother Lenny and their cousin Charlie Smith, right

Speaking after the verdicts, prosecutor Helen Ellwood said that the defendants had "sought to blame each other" for the "savage attack on a man who just wanted to enjoy peace and quiet and his passion for fishing".

However, CCTV showed they were the only people present on the island at the time, and witnesses said the defendants had boasted of the attack.

Ms Ellwood said: "By speaking to others about what had happened, the defendants inadvertently helped to build a stronger prosecution case against them, which eventually led to each of them admitting they were on the island when Scott was attacked."

She said: "Each one of them had knowingly played a part in the attack, regardless of who was responsible for landing the fatal blow."

Shane Crawt, of Purley, south London, and Lenny Crawt, of West Molesey, Surrey, had denied murder.

Smith, of no fixed abode, was acquitted of murder, but convicted of manslaughter.

They will be sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday.