A former day nursery manager has been sentenced for viewing sex abuse images of children online.

Alison Whateley, 44, from Farnham, Surrey, used an internet chatroom to watch and exchange messages about children being abused in 2017.

She initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea ahead of her trial at Guildford Crown Court last month.

Whateley was sentenced to a 30-month community order and a 50-day rehabilitation order.

She was also put on the sex offenders register, given a five-year sexual harm prevention order, and barred from working with children.

She had pleaded guilty to encouraging the distribution of indecent images of children.

Audio recording

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said there was no evidence to suggest any material was made at nurseries she had worked at or that she had been in sexual contact with any children.

She worked for a number of nurseries including ones in Teddington and Hampton Wick, the NCA said.

After her arrest on 26 September 2017, NCA investigators found an audio recording in which Whateley was heard admitting to being a paedophile and expressing an interest in abusing very small children.

Whateley initially claimed she had been visiting the conference room for six months to entrap paedophiles.

But she had made no notes, passed no offenders' details to law enforcement and had also deleted nearly all her phone's contents, the NCA said.

A reporting restriction, which banned Whateley being named, was lifted on Monday.