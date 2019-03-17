Image copyright Google Image caption Counter terrorism units were called to Viola Avenue

Counter terrorism police are investigating the suspected far-right inspired attack in which a man suffered non-fatal stab wounds.

The attack was on Saturday night in Stanwell, Surrey, where a man carrying a baseball bat and a knife was seen shouting racist comments.

A man aged 50 was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Counter terrorism police said it had the "hallmarks of a terror event".

The 19-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: "Whilst this investigation is still in its infancy, it has hallmarks of a terror event, inspired by the far right, and therefore it has been declared a terrorism incident."

Categorising it this way allowed the force to "use all of the specialist capabilities available to establish the full circumstances", he said.

The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism South East in collaboration with Surrey Police.

Mr Basu said: "Police are committed to tackling all forms of toxic extremist ideology, which has the potential to threaten public safety and security."

Local officers have been deployed to provide reassurance and protective security advice to communities, places of worship and businesses.

Police, including armed officers, were called to Viola Avenue and found several vehicles damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Surrey Police.

Have you been personally affected by this story? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: