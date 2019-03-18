Image copyright Steve Parsons / PA Image caption The suspect was seen brandishing weapons and hurling racist abuse before the stabbing

Counter terror police are continuing to question a man after a suspected far-right inspired attack in which a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Surrey.

The attacker allegedly rampaged through Stanwell with a baseball bat and knife, hurling racist abuse on Saturday night.

A 50-year-old local man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and a racially-aggravated offence.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid called on society to "reject the terrorists and extremists who seek to divide us".

Image caption The incident happened in a Tesco car park on Saturday night

Officers were called at about 22:30 GMT on Saturday to reports a man was acting aggressively while carrying weapons in Viola Avenue, where vehicles had been damaged.

They then received another call reporting a stabbing nearby. Armed police swooped and arrested the suspect.

'He needs help'

The 19-year-old victim went to a nearby McDonald's for help and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said the incident had the "hallmarks of a terror event, inspired by the far right".

However, the girlfriend of the arrested man has claimed he "needs help" and is in "no way a terrorist".

Image caption The suspect was heard shouting racist abuse from a house on Viola Avenue

Nemer Salem, 24, who lives on Viola Avenue, said the man was shouting from a window "crazy things about Muslims. I'm a Muslim and I got a little bit worried."

Vincent Sutherland, who also lives on the road, said: "He was shouting 'kill a Muslim' and 'white supremacy'".

But he added: "He's polite, he always says hello to me."

The girlfriend of the arrested man said: "It's not like him, he's the loveliest guy you could meet.

"He needs help. He's had a lot going on in his life and I think this was just something that tipped him.

"He's the love of my life and I will stand by him."

Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the emergency services and said her thoughts were with the injured man and his family and friends.

She added: "Vile, hateful far-right extremism has no place in our society."

