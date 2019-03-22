Surrey

Stanwell Tesco stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of an 19-year-old in an alleged terror attack in Surrey.

The victim was stabbed last Saturday at a Tesco car park in Stanwell.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East said they were treating the attack "as a terrorism case".

Vincent Fuller, of Viola Avenue, Stanwell, is due to appear before Westminster magistrates on Saturday.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article, racially aggravated threatening behaviour, affray and having an offensive weapon.
