Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was riding a bicycle at the time of the crash, police said

A five-year-old boy has died after a crash with a van.

The child was riding a bicycle at the time of the collision in Knaphill, Surrey, police said.

The van driver stopped at the scene near to the junction of Limecroft Road and Chobham Road at 16:10 GMT on Tuesday.

The boy, who lived locally, died in hospital with his next of kin present, Surrey Police said. No arrests have been made.